Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 423,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,500. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

