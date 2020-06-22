MVL Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,049.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Cashierest and Cryptology. MVL has a market cap of $3.24 million and $150,049.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.05382476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptology, IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

