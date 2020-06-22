NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and cfinex. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $9.33 million and $817,002.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00041308 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,940,579 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.