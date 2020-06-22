Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NAVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 3,996,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,323. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

