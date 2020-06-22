ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $300,590.08 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $300,590.08 and $57,233.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027941 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,904.74 or 1.02822161 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

