PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) versus Navios Maritime Containers (OTCMKTS:NMCI) Financial Comparison

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Navios Maritime Containers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Navios Maritime Containers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.45 $25.12 million $0.11 27.27 Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.19 $7.51 million N/A N/A

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Profitability

This table compares PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers 8.31% 8.19% 3.36%

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

