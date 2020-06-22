ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $52,445.24 and approximately $65.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

