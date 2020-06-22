Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,705. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

