Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 3,764 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $88,416.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Willdan Group stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 478,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.
