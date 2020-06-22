Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 3,764 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $88,416.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 478,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

