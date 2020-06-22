Peercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.93 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $73,981.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,632.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.02512522 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00609635 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,330,707 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

