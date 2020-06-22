Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $55.03.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at $134,644,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,122,743 shares of company stock valued at $208,180,863.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 966.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peloton by 2,118.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

