Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.06. 222,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $421.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

