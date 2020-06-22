Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $217.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,356,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 917,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,530. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit