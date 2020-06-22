Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $217.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,356,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 917,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,530. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.