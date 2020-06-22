Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Update

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,833. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 28.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.