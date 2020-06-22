Qwertycoin Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $622,939.09 and $43,985.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

