QYNO Achieves Market Cap of $413.99 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. QYNO has a total market cap of $413.99 and $7.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

