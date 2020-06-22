Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $580.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Rapids has a total market cap of $227,580.31 and approximately $580.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.01822232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00170631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00112279 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

