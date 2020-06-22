Reviewing Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gores Holdings III and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Gores Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

