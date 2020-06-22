Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Volume of $351,398.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $351,398.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,848,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.