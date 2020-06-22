Romney Humphries Sells 3,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Romney Humphries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

Shares of AXDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. 463,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,634. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

