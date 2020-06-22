Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $70,703.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005073 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

