Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Science Applications International by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 839,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,918. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

