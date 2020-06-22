Sharder (SS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $112,695.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Sharder token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $112,695.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 62.7% against the dollar.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

