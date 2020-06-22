Short Interest in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expands By 10.1%

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

GABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. German American Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. 214,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,892. The company has a market cap of $803.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

