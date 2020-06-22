Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreases By 8.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 30,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 30,329,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

