Short Interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Increases By 10.1%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $8.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.32. 1,845,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 268.47 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

