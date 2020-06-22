Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rises By 8.8%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IOSP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.17. 105,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,606. Innospec has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innospec by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. CL King dropped their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

