Short Interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Grows By 5.7%

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,457. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

