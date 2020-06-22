Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 8.8%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ITRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. 56,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $32.33.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 748,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 252,948 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

