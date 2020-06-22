Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 8.8%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ITRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. 56,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $32.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 748,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 252,948 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
