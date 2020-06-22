Short Interest in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Declines By 12.9%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 182,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

