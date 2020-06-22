Short Interest in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Declines By 12.3%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,297. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

