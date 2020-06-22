Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Grows By 8.7%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 130,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,105. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

