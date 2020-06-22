SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $706,399.17

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $706,399.17 and approximately $164,838.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003739 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,984,900 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,808 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

