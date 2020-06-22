SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $17,661.68 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,040,709 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,002 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

