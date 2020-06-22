Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 4,737 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $111,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,035 shares in the company, valued at $353,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,059. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

