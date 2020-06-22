Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.51 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.49 or 0.05392862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012874 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,634,235 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

