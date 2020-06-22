Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Hits $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.01837731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinone, DragonEX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

