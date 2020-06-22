Thrive Token Trading 45.4% Lower Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $139,719.47 and $6,206.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.81 or 0.05381043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

