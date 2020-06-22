Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $15.90 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $15.90 million and $819,853.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.05333506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.