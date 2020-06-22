TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 11,667 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $666,069.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $58.49. 227,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

