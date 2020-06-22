UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.