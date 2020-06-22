VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 79,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,528,000 after buying an additional 1,972,757 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

