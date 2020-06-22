VoteCoin (VOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $37,278.80 and approximately $46.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00548316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00097674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 96,947,750 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

