Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 30,934 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $726,020.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. 478,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 497,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

