Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

ATVI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.12. 5,101,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,616. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,986,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 62,082 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 654,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 471,219 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,095,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

