Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,402,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

