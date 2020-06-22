Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.25). SM Energy posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.05. 5,847,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,112. The company has a market cap of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.