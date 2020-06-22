ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 1,157.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

