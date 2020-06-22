Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $34,510.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.34. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: What is a bull market?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Comments


