$0.38 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 2,112,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,974. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.